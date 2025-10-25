WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 24, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 23-Oct-25 22-Oct-25 21-Oct-25 20-Oct-25
Chinese yuan 9.69753 9.70007 9.70525 9.72772
Euro 1.17436 1.17516 1.17476 1.17176
Japanese yen 207.21 206.509 205.895 206.163
U.K. pound 1.02083 1.02277 1.01886 1.01841
U.S. dollar 1.36143 1.36166 1.36354 1.36568
Algerian dinar 177.171 177.224 177.311 177.344
Australian dollar 2.09903 2.09454 2.09647 2.10008
Botswana pula 18.1767 18.1554 18.1081 18.1607
Brazilian real 7.32912 7.33826 7.3416 7.34258
Brunei dollar 1.76973 1.76716 1.76538
Canadian dollar 1.90578 1.91196 1.91687
Chilean peso 1,293.99 1,296.00 1,299.74 1,311.52
Czech koruna 28.5466 28.5649 28.5635 28.4595
Danish krone 8.7717 8.77778 8.77439 8.75113
Indian rupee 119.735 119.888
Israeli New Shekel 4.50499 4.49075 4.48469 4.52178
Korean won 1,946.99 1,938.59 1,936.50 1,938.59
Kuwaiti dinar 0.415985 0.41592 0.416221 0.416875
Malaysian ringgit 5.75888 5.75914 5.76233
Mauritian rupee 62.4017 62.1883 62.1616
Mexican peso 25.0549 25.0999 25.1235 25.1329
New Zealand dollar 2.37142 2.3712 2.37117 2.37945
Norwegian krone 13.6025 13.6824 13.7086 13.7581
Omani rial 0.52347 0.523557 0.524282 0.525105
Peruvian sol 4.62208 4.60649 4.5924 4.61327
Philippine peso 79.4262 79.2173 79.2739 79.3638
Polish zloty 4.97181 4.98244 4.97406 4.96411
Qatari riyal 4.95562 4.95643 4.9633 4.97109
Saudi Arabian riyal 5.10537 5.10624 5.11328 5.1213
Singapore dollar 1.76973 1.76716 1.76538
Swedish krona 12.8232 12.8281 12.8454 12.8776
Swiss franc 1.08697 1.08511 1.08333 1.08258
Thai baht 44.6598 44.4379 44.7343
Trinidadian dollar 9.19253 9.20006
U.A.E. dirham 4.99988 5.0007 5.00761 5.01547
Uruguayan peso 54.2667 54.2826 54.2894 54.3472
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
