Markets Print 2025-10-25

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 24, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Oct-25      22-Oct-25      21-Oct-25      20-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      9.69753        9.70007        9.70525        9.72772
Euro                              1.17436        1.17516        1.17476        1.17176
Japanese yen                       207.21        206.509        205.895        206.163
U.K. pound                        1.02083        1.02277        1.01886        1.01841
U.S. dollar                       1.36143        1.36166        1.36354        1.36568
Algerian dinar                    177.171        177.224        177.311        177.344
Australian dollar                 2.09903        2.09454        2.09647        2.10008
Botswana pula                     18.1767        18.1554        18.1081        18.1607
Brazilian real                    7.32912        7.33826         7.3416        7.34258
Brunei dollar                     1.76973        1.76716        1.76538
Canadian dollar                                  1.90578        1.91196        1.91687
Chilean peso                     1,293.99       1,296.00       1,299.74       1,311.52
Czech koruna                      28.5466        28.5649        28.5635        28.4595
Danish krone                       8.7717        8.77778        8.77439        8.75113
Indian rupee                      119.735                                      119.888
Israeli New Shekel                4.50499        4.49075        4.48469        4.52178
Korean won                       1,946.99       1,938.59       1,936.50       1,938.59
Kuwaiti dinar                    0.415985        0.41592       0.416221       0.416875
Malaysian ringgit                 5.75888        5.75914        5.76233
Mauritian rupee                   62.4017        62.1883        62.1616
Mexican peso                      25.0549        25.0999        25.1235        25.1329
New Zealand dollar                2.37142         2.3712        2.37117        2.37945
Norwegian krone                   13.6025        13.6824        13.7086        13.7581
Omani rial                        0.52347       0.523557       0.524282       0.525105
Peruvian sol                      4.62208        4.60649         4.5924        4.61327
Philippine peso                   79.4262        79.2173        79.2739        79.3638
Polish zloty                      4.97181        4.98244        4.97406        4.96411
Qatari riyal                      4.95562        4.95643         4.9633        4.97109
Saudi Arabian riyal               5.10537        5.10624        5.11328         5.1213
Singapore dollar                  1.76973        1.76716        1.76538
Swedish krona                     12.8232        12.8281        12.8454        12.8776
Swiss franc                       1.08697        1.08511        1.08333        1.08258
Thai baht                                        44.6598        44.4379        44.7343
Trinidadian dollar                               9.19253        9.20006
U.A.E. dirham                     4.99988         5.0007        5.00761        5.01547
Uruguayan peso                    54.2667        54.2826        54.2894        54.3472
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

