WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 24, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Oct-25 22-Oct-25 21-Oct-25 20-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 9.69753 9.70007 9.70525 9.72772 Euro 1.17436 1.17516 1.17476 1.17176 Japanese yen 207.21 206.509 205.895 206.163 U.K. pound 1.02083 1.02277 1.01886 1.01841 U.S. dollar 1.36143 1.36166 1.36354 1.36568 Algerian dinar 177.171 177.224 177.311 177.344 Australian dollar 2.09903 2.09454 2.09647 2.10008 Botswana pula 18.1767 18.1554 18.1081 18.1607 Brazilian real 7.32912 7.33826 7.3416 7.34258 Brunei dollar 1.76973 1.76716 1.76538 Canadian dollar 1.90578 1.91196 1.91687 Chilean peso 1,293.99 1,296.00 1,299.74 1,311.52 Czech koruna 28.5466 28.5649 28.5635 28.4595 Danish krone 8.7717 8.77778 8.77439 8.75113 Indian rupee 119.735 119.888 Israeli New Shekel 4.50499 4.49075 4.48469 4.52178 Korean won 1,946.99 1,938.59 1,936.50 1,938.59 Kuwaiti dinar 0.415985 0.41592 0.416221 0.416875 Malaysian ringgit 5.75888 5.75914 5.76233 Mauritian rupee 62.4017 62.1883 62.1616 Mexican peso 25.0549 25.0999 25.1235 25.1329 New Zealand dollar 2.37142 2.3712 2.37117 2.37945 Norwegian krone 13.6025 13.6824 13.7086 13.7581 Omani rial 0.52347 0.523557 0.524282 0.525105 Peruvian sol 4.62208 4.60649 4.5924 4.61327 Philippine peso 79.4262 79.2173 79.2739 79.3638 Polish zloty 4.97181 4.98244 4.97406 4.96411 Qatari riyal 4.95562 4.95643 4.9633 4.97109 Saudi Arabian riyal 5.10537 5.10624 5.11328 5.1213 Singapore dollar 1.76973 1.76716 1.76538 Swedish krona 12.8232 12.8281 12.8454 12.8776 Swiss franc 1.08697 1.08511 1.08333 1.08258 Thai baht 44.6598 44.4379 44.7343 Trinidadian dollar 9.19253 9.20006 U.A.E. dirham 4.99988 5.0007 5.00761 5.01547 Uruguayan peso 54.2667 54.2826 54.2894 54.3472 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

