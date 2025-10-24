Hamad Ali Mansoor appointed new CEO of Engineering Development Board

The federal government has appointed Hamad Ali Mansoor as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Engineering Development Board (EDB), bringing on board a North American-trained industrial policy and development strategist with over three decades of global experience.

Mansoor holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, York University, Toronto, one of the world’s top business schools. He has extensive experience in designing, financing, and implementing large-scale projects across manufacturing, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure.

With a career focused on industrial modernisation, fiscal governance, and sustainability planning, Mansoor has played a key role in integrating climate finance and environmental resilience into national industrial strategies.

His work has helped strengthen industrial competitiveness, promote renewable energy adoption, and expand access to global climate finance, exceeding one billion US dollars.

Before joining the EDB, Mansoor worked in North America as a strategic management consultant for industrial, logistics, and technology sectors. He developed frameworks for corporate sustainability, performance-based management, and public-private accountability, emphasising what he calls “PPP: People, Planet, and Profitability.”

His appointment is seen as part of the government’s efforts to promote industrial diversification, enhance competitiveness, and align Pakistan’s economic growth with global sustainability and climate resilience goals.