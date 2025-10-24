Shan Masood appointed Consultant International Cricket and Players’ Affairs

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has been given an additional key responsibility as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed him Consultant International Cricket and Players’ Affairs.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a dinner hosted in Islamabad for the Pakistan and South African teams, which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended.

The cricket board also confirmed the development in a statement.

Masood, who currently leads Pakistan’s Test side, will now also play a key role in overseeing the board’s international cricket operations, aimed at strengthening coordination and strategy for the national team’s engagements abroad.

The appointment highlights the PCB’s intent to involve senior cricketers in administrative and operational roles, drawing on their international experience to support cricket development and decision-making.