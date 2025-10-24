BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper steadies after nearing $11,000, heads for weekly gain

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 07:40pm

Copper rallied toward $11,000 per metric ton on Friday before losing steam but was still on course for a weekly rise amid renewed optimism over trade talks between the United States and China, as well as ongoing concerns over a shortage of supply.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1% at $10,841 in official open outcry trading. It had earlier climbed as much as 1.1% to $10,969, the highest since October 9, when it struck a 16-month peak of $11,000.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next Thursday in South Korea.

“Market sentiment remains generally positive, but participants are showing caution ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, which could add fresh direction to metals and currency markets,” Neil Welsh, head of metals at Britannia Global Markets, said in a note.

Copper’s momentum was curtailed by a slightly stronger dollar which makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. Still, the metal used in power and construction was on course to record a 2.2% gain this week as fears over tight supply persist.

Chilean miner Antofagasta on Thursday said it expects its 2025 copper output to come in at the lower end of its 660,000-700,000 tons forecast.

LME copper stocks of 136,350 tons were at their lowest since late July, while copper inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange wareheouses fell by 4.9% from last week to 104,792 tons.

SP Angel analyst John Meyer said there was potential for a squeeze in copper like the one seen in zinc this week, where Chinese smelters playing the London-Shanghai arbitrage risk getting caught out because of a lack of physical metal.

Aluminium dipped 0.4% to $2,851 a ton, after touching $2,883.50, its highest since May 2022 on supply fears. Zinc edged up 0.1% to $3,019, lead gained 0.3% to $2,016 and tin climbed 0.1% to $35,815, while nickel fell 0.5% to $15,280.

Copper Copper prices LME copper COPPER rates Copper exports Copper imports

Comments

200 characters

Copper steadies after nearing $11,000, heads for weekly gain

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Court orders to block Aleema Khan’s CNIC, passport, freeze bank account

Eight terrorists killed in Tank operation, says ISPR

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

Pakistan, Turkiye explore joint ventures in shipbuilding, ferry service

Hamad Ali Mansoor appointed new CEO of Engineering Development Board

High-level body formed to classify petroleum SOEs as strategic or essential

Pakistan to get its first Apple retail store by 2025 end

Pakistan’s central bank likely to hold rate at 11% on cautious inflation outlook: Reuters poll

Read more stories