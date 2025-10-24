BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St set for higher open as cool inflation data fuels Fed rate cut bets

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 07:27pm

Wall Street’s main indexes were poised for a solid start on Friday, as investors welcomed a cooler-than-expected inflation reading, while Intel’s upbeat results offered a boost.

U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in September, reinforcing bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates again next week.

With the government shutdown now in its 24th day, this inflation print may be the only clear signal for policymakers ahead of their decision, as key data such as jobs figures remain obscured, heightening concerns within the Fed.

Traders have accelerated their expectations for interest rate cuts, now anticipating three quarter-point reductions by March, compared to April previously.

“It’s quite positive (the data) and going forward, it certainly clears the way for the Fed to cut rates next week and certainly leads to a higher expectation of at least two more rate cuts (by March),” said Eric Gerster, chief investment officer at AlphaCore Wealth Advisory.

Intel shares jumped 5.9% in premarket trading after the chip giant smashed third-quarter profit estimates, adding to a wave of upbeat U.S. earnings.

Peers rose too, with AMD and Micron Technology gaining 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively.

Intel’s beat set the tone for a blockbuster week ahead, with five of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech titans - including Apple and Microsoft - on deck to report amid the ongoing AI gold rush.

Wall Street stumbles on Netflix results

Investors found a glimmer of reassurance as Procter & Gamble topped first-quarter estimates — a modest but meaningful signal that consumer appetite for everyday essentials remains intact.

Its shares rose 3.5%.

Earlier this week, Tesla and Netflix reported lackluster results, which had left investors wanting more.

At 08:39 a.m., Dow E-minis were up 209 points, or 0.45%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 41.25 points, or 0.61%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were up 221.75 points, or 0.88%.

Futures tracking the rate-sensitive Russell 2000 index rose 1.5%.

Global markets found a moment of calm after the White House confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week during his Asia tour.

The long-anticipated encounter between the two leaders comes amid simmering trade tensions that have kept investors on edge, with tit-for-tat tariffs and export restrictions rattling sentiment in recent weeks. News of the meeting offered a glimmer of hope for de-escalation.

Meanwhile, Trump terminated all trade talks with Canada on Thursday after a Canadian political advertisement used the voice of the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan to criticize tariffs.

All three indexes closed in the green on Thursday and the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, hit its lowest in over two weeks.

Among other early movers, Alphabet rose 1.2% after Anthropic said it will use tens of billions of dollars’ worth of Google’s AI chips to train its Claude chatbot.

Deckers Outdoor forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down 12.4%.

Ford shares added 3.8% after the carmaker’s third-quarter profit beat expectations.

Wall Street Wall Street’s main stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

Wall St set for higher open as cool inflation data fuels Fed rate cut bets

ECC approves Rs2.5bn grant to establish Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Afghan transit trade to remain suspended amid security concerns: FO

Court orders to block Aleema Khan’s CNIC, passport, freeze bank account

Shan Masood appointed Consultant International Cricket and Players’ Affairs

Eight terrorists killed in Tank operation, says ISPR

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

Pakistan, Turkiye explore joint ventures in shipbuilding, ferry service

Hamad Ali Mansoor appointed new CEO of Engineering Development Board

Read more stories