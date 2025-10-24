BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
At least 14 dead after migrant boat sinks off western Turkiye

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:18pm

ISTANBUL: At least 14 people drowned when a rubber boat carrying migrants sank off Turkiye’s western province of Mugla on Friday, the local governor’s office said, adding that a search and rescue operation was underway for possible survivors.

In a statement, the Mugla Governor’s Office said an Afghan man who survived the disaster and swam back to the mainland had raised the alarm shortly after 1:00 a.m.

The Afghan national told the emergency services that 18 people had set out on the rubber boat, but that shortly afterwards it had taken on water and sunk, the governor’s office said.

Search and rescue teams found a second survivor who had managed to reach Celebi Island off Bodrum. They also retrieved 14 bodies from the sea.

“Search and rescue efforts for other irregular migrants considered missing continue with four coast guard boats, one coast guard special diving team and one helicopter,” the governor’s office added.

At least 70 killed in capsize of migrant boat off West Africa, Gambia says

The Aegean Sea is a frequent transit route for thousands of migrants attempting to cross from North Africa and the Middle East into Europe, particularly from Turkiye which hosts millions of refugees from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The number of irregular migrants caught in Turkiye peaked in 2019 with nearly 455,000 people, mainly from Afghanistan and Syria, according to the Presidency of Migration Management.

More than 122,000 migrants have been apprehended in Turkiye as of October 16 this year.

