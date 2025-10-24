BML 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
BOP 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.7%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
CPHL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
DCL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
DGKC 235.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.45%)
FCCL 56.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.68%)
GCIL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.75%)
HUBC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.76%)
KOSM 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
MLCF 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.39%)
NBP 205.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-1.79%)
PAEL 54.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.63%)
PIAHCLA 25.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
PRL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
PTC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.42%)
SNGP 133.00 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.55%)
SSGC 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TREET 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
TRG 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
WTL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.35%)
BR100 17,217 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 55,004 Decreased By -343.1 (-0.62%)
KSE100 163,837 Decreased By -753.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 49,990 Decreased By -220.3 (-0.44%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends lower, books second weekly loss

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 04:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses and booked its second weekly loss on Friday, with the market remaining range-bound as it searched for direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 51 ringgit, or 1.14%, to 4,420 ringgit ($1,046.40) a metric ton at the close.

The futures lost 2.06% this week.

“Today’s futures (is) still range-trading between 4,400 to 4,500 ringgit while waiting for new leads,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract shed 0.15%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.09%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.35%.

Palm oil ends lower on Dalian weakness

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were little changed on Friday, stabilising after the previous day’s surge and remaining on track for a weekly gain as fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies over the war in Ukraine fuelled supply concerns.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.14% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports Palm oil exports palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Palm ends lower, books second weekly loss

Selling pressure drags PSX lower, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points in intra-day trade

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

High-level body formed to classify petroleum SOEs as strategic or essential

Pakistan to get its first Apple retail store by 2025 end

Pakistan’s central bank likely to hold rate at 11% on cautious inflation outlook: Reuters poll

Xiaomi car launch in Pakistan delayed amid surging China demand, says Air Link

Interior ministry notifies ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

PIA set to fly to UK this weekend after five-year break

Read more stories