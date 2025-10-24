BML 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BOP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
CPHL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
DGKC 235.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.11%)
FCCL 56.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.83%)
GCIL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.75%)
HUBC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.76%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
MLCF 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.85%)
NBP 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-1.65%)
PAEL 54.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2%)
PIBTL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
PRL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
PTC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.42%)
SNGP 132.95 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.51%)
SSGC 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
TELE 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
TREET 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
TRG 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.87%)
BR100 17,217 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 55,004 Decreased By -343.1 (-0.62%)
KSE100 163,837 Decreased By -753.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 49,990 Decreased By -220.3 (-0.44%)
Markets

Indian benchmark shares rise for fourth week; profit booking caps day’s gains

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 03:53pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Indian benchmarks notched their fourth straight week of gains on Friday, their longest winning streak in 2025 so far, fuelled by stable quarterly earnings, strong festival season sales and easing global trade tensions.

On the day, the Nifty 50 fell 0.37% to 25,795.15 and the BSE Sensex shed 0.41% to 84,211.88 as investors booked profits and as caution over India-U.S. trade weighed.

The benchmarks rose 0.3% each for the week, and had risen 3% in the last six sessions.

India will not rush into signing any trade agreements and will reject conditions from partner countries that restrict its trading choices, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

“Reports about a trade deal with the U.S. led to some gains in the last few sessions, and the latest comments (from India trade minister) would likely have led to some caution,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.

India is in trade talks with several countries, including the United States, which has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods.

Indian shares extend rally on US trade deal hopes, earnings revival bets

Nine of the 16 major sectors rose for the week. Small-caps and mid-caps added 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Indian corporates, including Reliance Industries and banks reported largely stable earnings for the September quarter. PSU banks jumped 2.3% for the week.

IT stocks surged 3% for the week, the biggest gainer among major sectors, led by Infosys’ 5.9% rise after its promoters decided to not participate in the company’s share buyback.

Easing global trade tensions, particularly between the U.S. and China - also helped sentiment. The White House on Thursday confirmed U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week.

This also boosted prices of base metals, with the metal index gaining 1% on Friday. The index is up 1.5% for the week.

Consumer goods companies fell 0.8% on the day, dragged by Hindustan Unilever’s 3.3% fall and Colgate-Palmolive (India)’s 2.1% drop after they reported muted September-quarter earnings.

Indian shares BSE Sensex Indian stocks Indian equity

