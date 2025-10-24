BML 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
BOP 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.7%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
CPHL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
DCL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
DGKC 235.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.45%)
FCCL 56.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.68%)
GCIL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.75%)
HUBC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.76%)
KOSM 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
MLCF 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.39%)
NBP 205.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-1.79%)
PAEL 54.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.63%)
PIAHCLA 25.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
PRL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
PTC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.42%)
SNGP 133.00 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (2.55%)
SSGC 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TREET 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
TRG 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
WTL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.35%)
BR100 17,217 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 55,004 Decreased By -343.1 (-0.62%)
KSE100 163,837 Decreased By -753.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 49,990 Decreased By -220.3 (-0.44%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

High-level body formed to classify petroleum SOEs as strategic or essential

BR Web Desk Published 24 Oct, 2025 03:47pm

The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) on Friday approved new nominations for the boards of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), Inter-State Gas Systems Limited (ISGSL), and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), while directing that all government nominees undergo mandatory corporate governance training within six months before assuming their roles.

In addition, the committee formed a high-level body, chaired by the Minister for Petroleum, to review and finalise the categorisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under the Petroleum Division as strategic or essential entities, ensuring alignment with the government’s SOE reform and management framework.

The meeting of CCoSOEs was held today at the Finance Division under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday, read a press statement.

The committee considered and approved a number of important summaries presented by various ministries and divisions concerning governance reforms, board appointments, and the categorisation of state-owned enterprises in line with the SOEs (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023.

The CCoSOEs reviewed and approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination regarding the appointment of independent directors on the Board of Jinnah Medical Complex & Research Centre (JMC&RC) Company Limited to strengthen the institution’s governance and operational oversight.

The committee also approved a summary from the Ministry of Commerce regarding the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) with the objective of enhancing corporate governance and ensuring effective management in line with the broader privatisation strategy for the entity.

A summary from the Ministry of Housing and Works regarding the transition plan for the dissolution of National Construction Limited and Pakistan Environmental Planning and Architectural Consultants (Private) Limited (PEPAC) was also considered and approved.

The plan outlines the framework for the efficient winding-up of both entities and the management of their residual functions, read the statement.

The CCoSOE approved another summary from the Ministry of Industries and Production concerning the reconstitution of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM), Karachi, aimed at improving professional and managerial training standards.

A summary from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the reconstitution of the Board of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) was also approved. The reconstituted board is expected to reinforce corporate management and promote greater transparency in the operations of the national broadcaster.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the concerned ministries, divisions, and regulatory institutions.

ssgcl PSO Muhammad Aurangzeb CCoSOEs Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises

Comments

200 characters

High-level body formed to classify petroleum SOEs as strategic or essential

Selling pressure drags PSX lower, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points in intra-day trade

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

Pakistan to get its first Apple retail store by 2025 end

Pakistan’s central bank likely to hold rate at 11% on cautious inflation outlook: Reuters poll

Xiaomi car launch in Pakistan delayed amid surging China demand, says Air Link

Interior ministry notifies ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

PIA set to fly to UK this weekend after five-year break

Read more stories