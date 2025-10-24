Xiaomi car launch in Pakistan delayed amid surging China demand, says Air Link

Air Link Communication has indicated that the much-anticipated launch of Xiaomi cars in Pakistan will face delays, as the Chinese tech giant emphasises meeting surging domestic demand for electric vehicles.

The company’s management stated during a corporate briefing session attended by Topline Securities on Thursday.

“The management indicated that the launch in Pakistan was initially expected this year. However, due to unexpectedly high demand in China, Xiaomi is prioritising production of left-hand drive vehicles to cater to their domestic market.

“As a result, management does not anticipate the launch in Pakistan in the near term,” Topline said in its report.

It shared that Air Link remains in discussions with the government regarding export approvals. “Upon approval, they anticipate a substantial revenue growth of over 200%,” it said.

In September last year, Xiaomi electric cars – SU7 Max – were spotted at Karachi port amid reports that Air Link, which manufactures Xiaomi cell phones in Pakistan, would be launching EVs in the Pakistani market in partnership with the Chinese giant.

Following the development, Air Link’s CEO, Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, confirmed to Business Recorder that the company imported two units of the Xiaomi SU7 electric cars, but cautioned that decisions regarding an assembly plant will depend on market dynamics and strategic alignment.

Meanwhile, the company, in its corporate briefing session, expects earnings to improve this year, following tax exemptions after relocating to the Sundar Green SEZ facility. “Management added that the facility is almost ready and they are expecting to shift by December 2025 or within the first half of FY26,” said Topline.

It is also working with an international brand to expand its product portfolio into air conditioners, washing machines and microwaves.

However, no formal agreement has been finalised yet, Topline said.