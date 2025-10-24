BML 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire agreement

  • Peace efforts must not be derailed, says Usman Jadoon
BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 11:55am
Ambassador Usman Jadoon. Photo: X/@PakistanUN_NY/File
Ambassador Usman Jadoon. Photo: X/@PakistanUN_NY/File

Pakistan has condemned Israel’s continuing attacks in Gaza, resulting in loss of numerous civilian lives, defying the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement at the United Nations Security Council Open Debate, Pakistan’s Acting Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon said such actions were contrary to the letter and spirit of the agreement signed in Sharm-El Sheikh, Egypt.

He said the peace efforts must not be derailed. “Lasting stability cannot be achieved through continued occupation and oppression,” he added.

Ambassador Jadoon also condemned the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of two draft laws aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and an illegal settlement in blatant violation of the historical rights of the Palestinian people, international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Mediators step up diplomacy after Gaza truce shaken

The Pakistan’s representative called for the full implementation of the ceasefire, ensuring a permanent cessation of hostilities, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian access, and a comprehensive reconstruction plan.

He also said it was essential that the culprits were held accountable for the grave atrocity crimes committed in Gaza.

Furhtermore, he said an end to Israeli illegal actions in the West Bank, including forced displacements, illegal settlements, and annexations should be ensured. “The legal and historical status of Al-Haram Al-Sharif - Al-Aqsa Mosque must be upheld,” he added.

“The unhindered functioning of UNRWA, whose role is indispensable in providing life-saving assistance must be ensured. As reaffirmed by the ICJ in its advisory opinion yesterday, Israel is under obligation to facilitate relief provided by the UN and its entities particularly UNRWA,” he said.

Pakistan slams Israel’s annexation over parts of Occupied West Bank

Jadoon also said time-bound political process consistent with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions to establish an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital should be started.

ceasefire agreement ceasefire agreement’s details Ambassador Usman Jadoon Pakistan condemns Israel attacks in Gaza United Nations Security Council Open Debate Pakistan’s Acting Permanent Representative to the UN

