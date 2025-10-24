BML 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
BOP 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
DCL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 236.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.1%)
FCCL 56.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.21%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
MLCF 99.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
NBP 206.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.18%)
PAEL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
POWER 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.38%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
PRL 36.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.59%)
PTC 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.24%)
SSGC 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
TREET 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.95%)
TRG 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.39%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -117.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 55,039 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 163,646 Decreased By -944.2 (-0.57%)
KSE30 49,859 Decreased By -350.9 (-0.7%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sanofi’s quarterly profit boosted by Dupixent and newer drugs, forecast unchanged

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 11:24am

LONDON: France’s Sanofi reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ expectations on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent and newer medicines.

It confirmed its forecast of sales growth of high single-digits at constant currency rates and earnings growth at a low double-digit percentage this year.

Sanofi has significantly amped up its research and development expenditure in recent years and plans to be more active with acquisitions as it looks to build its next wave of growth drivers beyond its asthma drug Dupixent.

But investor hopes remain high for the drug, the company’s main growth driver, especially since it was approved for a common lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease last year.

In the third quarter, business operating income was 4.45 billion euros ($5.19 billion), compared to 4.15 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Quarterly sales of its blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent, which Sanofi makes with partner Regeneron, were 4.16 billion euros, compared with 4 billion euros expected on average by analysts.

Sanofi

Comments

200 characters

Sanofi’s quarterly profit boosted by Dupixent and newer drugs, forecast unchanged

Selling pressure drags PSX lower, KSE-100 sheds over 350 points in early trade

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank likely to hold rate at 11% on cautious inflation outlook: Reuters poll

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Gold price per tola drops Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Meezan Bank profit down 11% to Rs23.4bn in 3QCY25

Pakistan condemns Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire agreement

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Read more stories