PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties with Poland across a broad spectrum of sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, and labour.

Speaking to Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, who is currently on an official visit to Pakistan, Sharif underscored the longstanding and cordial relationship between the two nations.

Praising Poland’s impressive industrial growth since the 1970s, the prime minister invited Polish businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the energy, mining, and information technology industries.

He called for closer collaboration in these key sectors, emphasizing the mutual benefits of such partnerships.

During their discussions, regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine, were also on the agenda.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy, stressing the country’s unwavering support for international law, humanitarian principles, and the UN Charter.

In a gesture of goodwill, the prime minister conveyed warm regards to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and extended a formal invitation for him to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Sikorski, for his part, expressed Poland’s keen interest in deepening bilateral cooperation. He highlighted Poland’s significant investment of over USD 500 million in Pakistan’s petrochemical sector and proposed that the country could also benefit from Polish expertise in water treatment technologies. The Polish minister also lauded Pakistan’s role in fostering regional peace and stability.

Both leaders agreed to enhance diplomatic and economic exchanges to further strengthen the ties between their nations.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Poland, Sami Malik.

