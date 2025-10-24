BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
BOP 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 89.94 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 236.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
FFL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
GCIL 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
HUBC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 98.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
NBP 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.7%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
POWER 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 195.55 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.56%)
PREMA 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
PRL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
SNGP 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.79%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
TRG 72.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.91%)
BR100 17,304 Increased By 16.4 (0.09%)
BR30 55,426 Increased By 79.3 (0.14%)
KSE100 164,522 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 50,142 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.13%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-24

Begum Nusrat Bhutto: Solemn prayer ceremony held to mark death anniversary

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: A solemn prayer ceremony was held at the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Secretariat on Thursday to mark the 14th death anniversary of Madar-e-Jamhooriat (Mother of Democracy) Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

The ceremony was presided over by Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari, in charge of the PPP Central Secretariat, and attended by PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan, senior party officials, and workers.

Participants paid glowing tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her unmatched struggle, sacrifices, and national services for the cause of democracy. They offered prayers for the departed soul and reaffirmed their commitment to continue her mission by upholding the principles of democracy, equality, and the protection of people’s rights.

The PPP leadership reiterated that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s political wisdom, courage, and lifelong dedication to public service will always be remembered and serve as a guiding light for future generations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP Pakistan Peoples Party Begum Nusrat Bhutto

Comments

200 characters

Begum Nusrat Bhutto: Solemn prayer ceremony held to mark death anniversary

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories