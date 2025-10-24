Begum Nusrat Bhutto: Solemn prayer ceremony held to mark death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: A solemn prayer ceremony was held at the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Secretariat on Thursday to mark the 14th death anniversary of Madar-e-Jamhooriat (Mother of Democracy) Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

The ceremony was presided over by Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari, in charge of the PPP Central Secretariat, and attended by PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan, senior party officials, and workers.

Participants paid glowing tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her unmatched struggle, sacrifices, and national services for the cause of democracy. They offered prayers for the departed soul and reaffirmed their commitment to continue her mission by upholding the principles of democracy, equality, and the protection of people’s rights.

The PPP leadership reiterated that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s political wisdom, courage, and lifelong dedication to public service will always be remembered and serve as a guiding light for future generations.

