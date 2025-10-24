LDA judicial complex: PBC concerned at fire incident

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) has expressed concern over the recent fire incident at the LDA judicial complex and termed it a deliberate and pre-planned act of sabotage.

In a joint statement, PBC Vice Chairman Ashfaq Kahot, Executive Committee Chairman Zabiullah Nagra and other members of the council called it an extraordinary situation and voiced deep sorrow, grief and apprehension over the incident.

They pointed out that destruction of important court documents had caused severe losses and distress to the public but since the fire, yet no inquiry report, investigation, or progress had been made public.

The PBC leaders criticized the administration’s failure to fulfil its responsibilities to hold the responsibility of the incident.

They urged the Lahore High Court chief justice to constitute a high-level commission of inquiry to investigate the matter and include lawyers’ representatives and members of civil society in the commission.

On October 16, a fire had erupted at the first floor of LDA Judicial Complex, which houses civil courts, destroying case records, official documents and furniture.

