Pak-China bond a partnership of shared dreams: Faryal Talpur

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader Faryal Talpur stated that Pakistan-China friendship transcends two neighboring countries' affinity. It is a bond of common dreams of peace, progress, and equality. It has weathered the test of time and is based on mutual respect and trust.

Speaking at a special event organized by the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on the theme of women’s empowerment, Faryal Talpur said that women’s development is essential for national progress. She added that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave a new dimension to the struggle for women’s political, social, and economic rights.

Faryal Talpur noted that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari are carrying forward the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

She said the PPP has always taken historic steps for the welfare of women. The Benazir Income Support Program, laws protecting women from domestic violence, and initiatives promoting women’s economic independence are key examples. She added that under the Sindh People’s Housing Program, ownership of houses given to affected families has been registered in women’s names to ensure their economic and social security.

Addressing the ceremony, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the PPP has always placed women at the centre of its policies. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ensured equal rights for men and women through the 1973 Constitution, while Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto established the Women’s Bank, the Lady Health Worker Program, and Women’s Police Stations. President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened women’s economic security through the Benazir Income Support Program.

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong said that women play a vital role in shaping human civilization and that China considers gender equality a core part of its national policy.

He added that in the next five years, China will increase its financial support to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and invite thousands of women to China for professional training.

Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Sardar Shah and other dignitaries attended the event.

