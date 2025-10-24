BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
BOP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 89.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
DCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 236.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
FFL 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.98%)
GCIL 33.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
HUBC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.13%)
KOSM 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.85%)
NBP 207.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-0.94%)
PAEL 55.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
POWER 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 195.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.28%)
PREMA 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
PRL 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
PTC 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
SNGP 129.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
SSGC 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
TELE 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.64%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
TRG 72.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
BR100 17,195 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.54%)
BR30 55,219 Decreased By -127.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 163,491 Decreased By -1099.4 (-0.67%)
KSE30 49,770 Decreased By -439.6 (-0.88%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-24

Pak-China bond a partnership of shared dreams: Faryal Talpur

Press Release Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:06am

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central leader Faryal Talpur stated that Pakistan-China friendship transcends two neighboring countries' affinity. It is a bond of common dreams of peace, progress, and equality. It has weathered the test of time and is based on mutual respect and trust.

Speaking at a special event organized by the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on the theme of women’s empowerment, Faryal Talpur said that women’s development is essential for national progress. She added that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave a new dimension to the struggle for women’s political, social, and economic rights.

Faryal Talpur noted that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari are carrying forward the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

She said the PPP has always taken historic steps for the welfare of women. The Benazir Income Support Program, laws protecting women from domestic violence, and initiatives promoting women’s economic independence are key examples. She added that under the Sindh People’s Housing Program, ownership of houses given to affected families has been registered in women’s names to ensure their economic and social security.

Addressing the ceremony, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the PPP has always placed women at the centre of its policies. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ensured equal rights for men and women through the 1973 Constitution, while Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto established the Women’s Bank, the Lady Health Worker Program, and Women’s Police Stations. President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened women’s economic security through the Benazir Income Support Program.

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong said that women play a vital role in shaping human civilization and that China considers gender equality a core part of its national policy.

He added that in the next five years, China will increase its financial support to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and invite thousands of women to China for professional training.

Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Sardar Shah and other dignitaries attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP Faryal Talpur Pakistan and China Pak China partnership

Comments

200 characters

Pak-China bond a partnership of shared dreams: Faryal Talpur

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories