NAB recovers properties worth Rs1.10trn in Q3

ISLAMABAD: The country’s top anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has claimed to have recovered movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 1.10 trillion during the third quarter of 2025, marking a 242 percent increase compared to the previous quarter.

NAB’s total recoveries during the third quarter stood at Rs 1,102.04 billion, up from Rs. 456.3 billion in the second quarter — an increase of Rs 645.74 billion. During the first three quarters of the year, total recoveries reached Rs 1,649.36 billion (Rs 1.65 trillion).

Of this amount, Rs. 1,637.15 billion worth of movable and immovable assets have already been handed over to various federal and provincial ministries, departments, and financial institutions.

As many as 17,194 victims of different “cheating public-at-large” cases were compensated through its recovery efforts during the period, said an official statement issued by the bureau on Thursday.

The statement further revealed that over the past two years, the bureau has recovered a cumulative Rs. 6,956.8 billion, reflecting an 829 percent increase compared to the Rs. 839.08 billion recovered since NAB’s inception.

Highlighting regional recoveries, the bureau claimed that NAB Karachi had recovered two plots worth Rs. 2.8 billion in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) case, which has been handed over to the KPT. NAB Sukkur recovered 361 acres of land valued at Rs. 2.5 billion, belonging to the National Highway Authority (NHA).

During the same quarter, NAB recovered 1.39 million acres of mangrove forest land valued at Rs. 1,104.97 billion, taking its total forest land recovery portfolio to Rs. 2,592.74 billion (2.59 trillion). Similarly, NAB Balochistan retrieved 414,036 acres of forest land worth Rs. 44.8 billion, while NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered state land valued at Rs. 3.2 billion in a case involving illegal allotments. The recovered land has been handed over to the Ministry of Industries.

The bureau also confirmed that it has intensified action under the Anti–Money Laundering (AML) regime, pursuing cases related to corruption, financial crimes, and illegal accumulation of wealth.

Acting on credible information, NAB has launched several investigations targeting high-profile individuals and entities allegedly involved in money laundering, illicit transfers of crime proceeds to foreign jurisdictions, and other financial irregularities, the statement added.

