HEC wraps up USD400m HEDP project with World Bank help

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC), in collaboration with the World Bank, has successfully concluded the USD 400 million Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project.

A formal close-out ceremony was held here on Thursday with Nadeem Mahbub, Chairman of the HEC, in the chair. The event was marked as a significant milestone in Pakistan’s higher education reform journey. The HEDP was celebrated as a transformative initiative that has driven substantial advancements in digitalization, research excellence, governance, and institutional capacity building across the country’s higher education landscape.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellors, former Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, the World Bank team led by Task Team Leader and Senior Economist, Inga Afanasieva, along with senior HEC officials from various divisions who have closely collaborated with the World Bank since the project’s inception.

Mahbub highlighted that the HEDP project has made tangible contributions to Pakistan’s higher education system, establishing a robust digital and policy ecosystem that will continue to benefit the sector well beyond the project’s completion.

The Chairman noted that the state-of-the-art data centers, integrated ERP and SLCM systems, extensive training programs, and forward-looking policy frameworks developed under HEDP will serve as the foundation for the next phase of higher education reforms, driving digital transformation, governance efficiency, and institutional resilience across the sector. He emphasized, “HEC remains committed to institutionalizing these achievements, ensuring that universities continue to benefit as we shift our focus to sustainability and align these initiatives with our strategic goals of creating a robust knowledge economy. Together, we have proven that when vision, partnership, and persistence come together — transformation follows.”

Inga Afanasieva, Task Team Lead (TTL) and Senior Economist at the World Bank, commended the Government of Pakistan and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for their steadfast commitment and strategic vision throughout the implementation of the HEDP project. She extended heartfelt appreciation to the project staff and HEC employees whose professionalism, technical expertise, and perseverance were instrumental in translating the project’s ambitious objectives into tangible outcomes. She added, "This project was carefully designed to be evidence-based and inclusive, focusing on automation, governance reforms, and capacity building, particularly for women in leadership positions."

She emphasized that the successful conclusion of the project marks not an end, but a transition toward sustained reform in Pakistan’s higher education sector. “We deeply believe in Pakistan’s potential to drive progress through innovation, research, and institutional excellence. The capacity built under HEDP — training over 1,600 faculty members and nearly 1,400 university managers—ensures that these reforms are firmly embedded for the long term. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership with HEC to create new success stories in the years ahead,” she remarked.

Addressing the ceremony as Vice Chancellors’ representative, Rector, National University of Technology (NUTECH), Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (Retd) also provided reflections on the ground impact. “HEDP’s true effect is visible in our universities, where systems have improved, governance has been strengthened, and our faculty has been empowered. Interventions like the managerial development and women leadership training programs, as well as the new governance frameworks, have made a visible difference in institutional performance and the quality of education we deliver to our students.”

Naveed Shah, Project Coordinator for HEDP, presented a comprehensive overview of the project’s achievements, underscoring its immense scale and transformational impact on Pakistan’s higher education landscape. “The HEDP—supported by USD 400 million in World Bank funding—stands as one of the most ambitious and impactful education sector initiatives in Pakistan’s history. It has been a landmark reform program focused on digital transformation, research and innovation, capacity building, and long-term sustainability. The vision to make our universities stronger, smarter, and better connected through modern systems and facilities has truly been realized,” he remarked.

Highlighting the project’s most enduring legacy—digital transformation—Shah noted, “We have established two Tier-III Certified National Data Centers in Karachi and Lahore, which now serve as the digital backbone of Pakistan’s higher education system.”

He added that the successful deployment of SAP ERP, Student Lifecycle Management (SLCM), and Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS) across 25 universities, coupled with the expansion of the Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN), marks a decisive step toward building smart, connected, and data-driven universities. The project also awarded 142 competitive research grants and introduced several landmark policies, including the Undergraduate Education Policy (2020) and the Open and Distance Learning Policy (2024) — reforms that will continue to shape higher education for years to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025