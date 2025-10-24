BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-24

Emerging Technologies Lab, CETC sign MoU

Naveed Butt Published October 24, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Emerging Technologies Lab and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in quantum technologies.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

Speaking at the occasion, Professor Ahsan Iqbal said that CETC would assist Pakistan in establishing the National Centre for Quantum Computing, adding that the collaboration would strengthen bilateral cooperation and knowledge sharing in the field of quantum technologies.

He termed the MoU a new chapter in Pakistan-China scientific cooperation, stressing that quantum technology represents the future of innovation.

“Quantum computing and artificial intelligence are the foundations of the modern economy,” the minister said, adding that Pakistan is ensuring access to cutting-edge technologies under the Uraan Pakistan initiative.

Ahsan Iqbal said that investment in emerging technologies is paving the way for Pakistan to join the ranks of developed nations. He also announced that work was underway to establish a Quantum Valley, which he envisioned as Pakistan’s own Silicon Valley.

The minister emphasized that benefiting from China’s experience in advanced technologies would prove to be a game changer for Pakistan.

He further noted that technological cooperation is a key pillar of CPEC-II, marking a strategic shift towards knowledge-based and innovation-driven development.

