BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
BOP 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
DCL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 235.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.14%)
FCCL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FFL 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.98%)
GCIL 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.35%)
HUBC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
KOSM 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 98.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
NBP 206.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.51%)
PAEL 55.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
POWER 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.76%)
PPL 194.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
PRL 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
PTC 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SNGP 129.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
SSGC 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.64%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TREET 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.43%)
TRG 72.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.91%)
BR100 17,195 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.54%)
BR30 55,219 Decreased By -127.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 163,532 Decreased By -1058.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 49,837 Decreased By -372.9 (-0.74%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-24

Jan-Sep 2025: 22.78m mobile handsets manufactured locally

Tahir Amin Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: The local manufacturing and assembling plant s manufactured and assembled 22.78 million mobile handsets during the first nine months (January-September) of the calendar year 2025, compared to 1.5 million imported commercially.

Official data revealed that 3.01 million mobile handsets were manufactured or assembled in September 2025.

The local manufacturing/ assembling plants manufactured/ assembled 22.78 million mobile handsets, including 11.92 million smartphones and 10.86 million 2G phones.

Besides, as per the PTA data, 70 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 30 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

Pakistan imported mobile phones USD 500.011 million in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2025-26, compared to USD 246.185 million during the same period of last year, registering a growth of over 103.10 percent.

Official data revealed that in terms of rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 141.415 billion during July-September 2025, compared to Rs 68.632 billion, registering 106.05 percent growth.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports saw a 28.45 percent increase, totaling USD 199.270 million in September 2025, compared to USD 155.129 million in August 2025. Year on year, mobile imports witnessed a growth of 94.44 percent when compared to USD 102.482 million in September 2024.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth USD 1.494 billion in the last fiscal year 2024-25, registering a fall of 21.31 percent compared to USD 1.898 billion during the previous year, 2023-24.

In terms of Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 417.351 billion during fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a 22.09 percent decline when compared to Rs 535.690 billion in the same period of 2023-24.

Overall telecom imports into Pakistan stood at USD 2.099 billion during fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a negative growth of 11.30 percent when compared to USD 2.366 billion during the same period of 2023-24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTA smartphones imported mobile phones mobile handsets mobile assembling in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Jan-Sep 2025: 22.78m mobile handsets manufactured locally

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories