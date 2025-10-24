Jan-Sep 2025: 22.78m mobile handsets manufactured locally

ISLAMABAD: The local manufacturing and assembling plant s manufactured and assembled 22.78 million mobile handsets during the first nine months (January-September) of the calendar year 2025, compared to 1.5 million imported commercially.

Official data revealed that 3.01 million mobile handsets were manufactured or assembled in September 2025.

The local manufacturing/ assembling plants manufactured/ assembled 22.78 million mobile handsets, including 11.92 million smartphones and 10.86 million 2G phones.

Besides, as per the PTA data, 70 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 30 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

Pakistan imported mobile phones USD 500.011 million in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2025-26, compared to USD 246.185 million during the same period of last year, registering a growth of over 103.10 percent.

Official data revealed that in terms of rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 141.415 billion during July-September 2025, compared to Rs 68.632 billion, registering 106.05 percent growth.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports saw a 28.45 percent increase, totaling USD 199.270 million in September 2025, compared to USD 155.129 million in August 2025. Year on year, mobile imports witnessed a growth of 94.44 percent when compared to USD 102.482 million in September 2024.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth USD 1.494 billion in the last fiscal year 2024-25, registering a fall of 21.31 percent compared to USD 1.898 billion during the previous year, 2023-24.

In terms of Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 417.351 billion during fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a 22.09 percent decline when compared to Rs 535.690 billion in the same period of 2023-24.

Overall telecom imports into Pakistan stood at USD 2.099 billion during fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a negative growth of 11.30 percent when compared to USD 2.366 billion during the same period of 2023-24.

