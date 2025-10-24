BML 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
Pakistan Army Legacy of Peacekeeping: 80th Anniversary Of United Nations

Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

Today, as the international community commemorates United Nations Day, we reaffirm our collective commitment to the ideals of peace, cooperation, and multilateralism that the United Nations represents.

Since its inception in 1945, the United Nations has always stood as a beacon of hope for nations seeking peace amidst conflict, justice amidst turmoil, and progress amidst uncertainty. Among its most vital roles has been the deployment of UN Peacekeeping Missions across conflict zones to safeguard human lives, stabilize regions, and create conditions for sustainable peace.

Pakistan is a staunch proponent of global peace and regional harmony which forms the very core of our national policy aspirations. Our desire for peace transcends the geographical boundaries; we have a long and distinguished history of serving for Global Peace under the flag of United Nations.

We are proud to be among the leading contributors to UN peacekeeping efforts. Since 1960, when our first contingent was deployed to the Congo, over 237,000 Pakistani peacekeepers, including officers, junior commissioned officers, and soldiers have served with distinction in more than 48 UN missions across four continents.

Currently, over 2600 Pakistani peacekeepers are serving on seven UN missions. Our troops have not only upheld the highest standards of professionalism and dedication but have also earned the respect of host nations and the international community. Their courage, compassion, and commitment reflect the values cherished by our great nation and the Pakistan Army.

Today we also pay homage to the 182 Pakistani peacekeepers who have laid down their lives in the noble cause of global peace. Pakistan's enduring commitment to UN peacekeeping is an extension of our belief in peaceful coexistence, international cooperation, and human dignity. As new and complex challenges emerge on the global stage, we stand ready to continue playing our role in support of the UN's efforts to prevent conflict, protect vulnerable communities, and promote stability.

On the 80th United Nations Day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the UN Charter, strengthen global partnerships, and work together for a more just, peaceful, and inclusive world.

Pakistan Zindabad.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Hj Chief of the Army Staff

