Pakistan Army Legacy of Peacekeeping: 80th Anniversary Of United Nations

“Many thanks to Pakistan Artillery Battery-I for the warm welcome and the dedication and professionalism.
All my best wishes for the continuation of Mission.”
Jean Pierre Lacroix USG DPO
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
“Many thanks to Pakistan Artillery Battery-I for the warm welcome and the dedication and professionalism.
All my best wishes for the continuation of Mission.”
Jean Pierre Lacroix USG DPO
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 23
|
281.05
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 23
|
280.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 23
|
152.79
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 23
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 23
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Oct 23
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 23
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 23
|
6,738.44
|
India Sensex / Oct 23
|
84,556.40
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 23
|
49,353
|
Nasdaq / Oct 23
|
22,941.80
|
Hang Seng / Oct 23
|
26,103.87
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 23
|
9,578.57
|
Dow Jones / Oct 23
|
46,734.61
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 23
|
24,207.79
|
France CAC40 / Oct 23
|
8,225.78
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 23
|
61.43
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 23
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 23
|
371,966
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 23
|
4,118.34
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 23
|
64.02
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 24
|
263.02
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 24
|
275.42
|Stock
|Price
|
UDL International / Oct 24
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
18.36
▲ 1.67 (10.01%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 24
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
11.33
▲ 1.03 (10%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Oct 24
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
112.82
▲ 10.26 (10%)
|
United Dist. / Oct 24
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
133.31
▲ 12.12 (10%)
|
Thal Limited / Oct 24
Thal Limited(THALL)
|
630
▲ 53 (9.19%)
|
Premier Insurance / Oct 24
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
9.38
▲ 0.66 (7.57%)
|
Shezan Inter. / Oct 24
Shezan International Limited(SHEZ)
|
279
▲ 18.99 (7.3%)
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / Oct 24
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
7.31
▲ 0.49 (7.18%)
|
Service Textile / Oct 24
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
76
▲ 4.82 (6.77%)
|
Cresent Jute / Oct 24
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
15.40
▲ 0.93 (6.43%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Bankislami Pak. / Oct 24
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
33.87
▼ -3.76 (-9.99%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 24
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
17.45
▼ -1.93 (-9.96%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 24
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
42.21
▼ -4.64 (-9.9%)
|
SPEL Ltd / Oct 24
SPEL Limited(SPEL)
|
58
▼ -5.02 (-7.97%)
|
Saif Textile / Oct 24
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
23
▼ -1.99 (-7.96%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 24
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
42
▼ -3.5 (-7.69%)
|
Grays Leasing / Oct 24
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
34
▼ -2.73 (-7.43%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 24
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
12.59
▼ -0.75 (-5.62%)
|
Ansari Sug. / Oct 24
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited(ANSM)
|
15
▼ -0.5 (-3.23%)
|
Nishat (Chun.) / Oct 24
Nishat Chunian Limited(NCL)
|
42.50
▼ -1.4 (-3.19%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 24
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
1,595,100
▼ -0.04
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 24
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
1,135,271
▲ 0.07
|
Bankislami Pak. / Oct 24
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
672,366
▼ -3.76
|
SPEL Ltd / Oct 24
SPEL Limited(SPEL)
|
426,363
▼ -5.02
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 24
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
304,338
▼ -3.5
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 24
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
249,693
▼ -0.31
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / Oct 24
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
228,410
▲ 0.49
|
Waves Corporation / Oct 24
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
193,290
▼ -0.19
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 24
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
171,548
▼ -0.01
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 24
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
163,089
▲ 1.03
Comments