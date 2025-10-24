Pakistan Army Legacy of Peacekeeping: 80th Anniversary Of United Nations

“It is an honor and also a pleasure to visit Pakistan Artillery Battery-I here in SAKE. I want to congratulate Lt Col Naseem and his troops for their good job. I am sure taken in account that they will provide fire at the right place at the right time. All the best.

Congratulations to all units deployed in SAKE. My condolence to RSA QRF. You can be proud of what you did to save the life of DRC population. Keep focus on safety and security of yours troops.”

Major General Khar Diouf AFC

