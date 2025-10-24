BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
Print 2025-10-24

Pakistan Army Legacy of Peacekeeping: 80th Anniversary Of United Nations

Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:53am

“Thank you for your kind hospitality but most importantly thank you for your service to the United Nations as we try to bring about peace in the Eastern DRC.

Thank you to the Government of Pakistan for its support of multilateralism and the United Nations. We must continue to hope and strive for a more peaceful equal and prosperous world, based on the principles and the values at the charter, including our collective commitment to education on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.”

Mr. F. Saunders, USG (Conduct & Discp)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UN Pakistan Army United Nations Day

Pakistan Army Legacy of Peacekeeping: 80th Anniversary Of United Nations

