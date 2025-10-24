BML 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
WASA staff to receive cash for monsoon work

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yasin has announced that all employees of WASA Lahore, from Grade 1 to Grade 16, who worked diligently during the monsoon season in field operations, will receive cash prizes.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore Headquarters here on Thursday, where Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shehbaz and Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed briefed him on departmental affairs.

The Minister stated that a total of 5,600 WASA Lahore employees will be awarded cash prizes. He also mentioned that staff members in Gujrat and at the Theme Park, who ensured the timely drainage of flood and rainwater, will receive cash rewards. Additionally, officers and employees from the top three zones with outstanding performance in revenue collection will also be recognised with cash prizes.

During the visit, the Minister awarded certificates to high-performing officers. WASA Lahore Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed reported that the officers from Gulberg, Allama Iqbal, and Shalimar Town achieved record revenue targets. Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shehbaz emphasized the importance of encouraging and appreciating employees who demonstrate exceptional performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

