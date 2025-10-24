BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
PRA launches crackdown against tax law violators

Published 24 Oct, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched a crackdown across the province against violators of tax laws and imposed fines over Rs 6 million on them.

According to a spokesperson of PRA, inspections were carried out in several well-known hotels and food chain restaurants in Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Sahiwal. During the operations, enforcement officers seized customer payment records and imposed fines exceeding Rs 6 million.

Moreover, several restaurants were issued notices for not installing the IEMS system. According to the PRA spokesperson, an impartial action has been initiated against all those involved in manipulating the tax system.

The PRA’s electronic invoicing system mandates maintaining records of all sales, the spokesperson added. The PRA is also organizing special sessions to raise awareness and provide facilitation to the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

