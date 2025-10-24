‘Obligations of Israel’: Pakistan welcomes ICJ Advisory Opinion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomes the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the “obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations and third states in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

The Court has unequivocally established that Israel, as the occupying power, is under a legal obligation to facilitate and not obstruct humanitarian relief operations by the UN and its entities, especially the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Foreign Office also reaffirmed the occupying power’s obligation to ensure that the Palestinians receive essential supplies of food, water, shelter, fuel, and medical care,” it added.

The ICJ also held that, as an occupying power, Israel has no right to unilaterally extend its domestic laws to the occupied territory in any manner that would impede or undermine the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination over the entirety of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Pakistan participated in the written and oral proceedings of the case before the ICJ and reaffirmed its unwavering support for the UNRWA’s mandate as well as its indispensable and irreplaceable role in delivering life-saving assistance to the Palestinians.

Pakistan calls for the immediate and full implementation of the Court’s Advisory Opinion, and the resumption of unhindered UNRWA operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Islamabad also reiterates its steadfast and unwavering support for the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people, and the realization of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

