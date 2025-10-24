BML 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
BOP 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 236.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 57.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
FFL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
GCIL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
HUBC 214.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.17%)
KEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
NBP 208.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.46%)
PAEL 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.93%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.92%)
PREMA 40.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PRL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 39.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
SNGP 129.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TREET 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.43%)
TRG 72.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
BR100 17,304 Increased By 16.4 (0.09%)
BR30 55,426 Increased By 79.3 (0.14%)
KSE100 164,522 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 50,142 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.13%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-24

Zardari, Bilawal pay homage to Begum Bhutto

Naveed Butt Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Madar-e-Jamhooriat (Mother of Democracy) Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her death anniversary, lauding her as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto in his tweet on Thursday said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto stood tall against tyranny and dictatorship, leading the struggle for democracy with unmatched grace and determination. He said, “A woman of extraordinary strength and grace, she stood tall in the darkest chapters of our nation’s history.

She dedicated her life to the struggle for democracy, resilience, and the rights of the people, never for power, always for purpose.”

“She was not only the devoted companion of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the mother of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, but also a guiding light for all who believe in freedom, justice, and equality,” he said.

He said Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s sacrifices and resilience continue to inspire generations of Pakistanis, especially women, to stand firm in the face of oppression and to serve their nation with integrity and courage.

Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed his resolve to continue the mission of Madar-e-Jamhooriat — to uphold democracy, protect the rights of the people, and build a peaceful, progressive and inclusive Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari has paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary, acknowledging her courage and contributions to Pakistan’s struggle for democracy.

The President in his statement said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto stood shoulder to shoulder with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the cause of democracy and later led the movement with resilience and resolve. He said she faced difficult times with courage and remained committed to democratic values.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Begum Nusrat Bhutto Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

Comments

200 characters

Zardari, Bilawal pay homage to Begum Bhutto

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories