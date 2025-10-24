Zardari, Bilawal pay homage to Begum Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Madar-e-Jamhooriat (Mother of Democracy) Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her death anniversary, lauding her as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto in his tweet on Thursday said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto stood tall against tyranny and dictatorship, leading the struggle for democracy with unmatched grace and determination. He said, “A woman of extraordinary strength and grace, she stood tall in the darkest chapters of our nation’s history.

She dedicated her life to the struggle for democracy, resilience, and the rights of the people, never for power, always for purpose.”

“She was not only the devoted companion of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the mother of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, but also a guiding light for all who believe in freedom, justice, and equality,” he said.

He said Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s sacrifices and resilience continue to inspire generations of Pakistanis, especially women, to stand firm in the face of oppression and to serve their nation with integrity and courage.

Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed his resolve to continue the mission of Madar-e-Jamhooriat — to uphold democracy, protect the rights of the people, and build a peaceful, progressive and inclusive Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari has paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary, acknowledging her courage and contributions to Pakistan’s struggle for democracy.

The President in his statement said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto stood shoulder to shoulder with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the cause of democracy and later led the movement with resilience and resolve. He said she faced difficult times with courage and remained committed to democratic values.

