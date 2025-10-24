Poland ready to share developmental experience, tech expertise: Sikorski

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski has reaffirmed that Poland stands ready to share its developmental experience and technological expertise with Pakistan, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable industry.

He emphasized that the growing economic and trade partnership between Poland and Pakistan recently surpassed USD 1 billion in annual volume. He highlighted the presence of the Polish oil and gas company ORLEN in Pakistan for nearly three decades as a symbol of enduring cooperation and pointed to new opportunities in energy, mining, water management, food processing, and Fintech.

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a distinguished lecture by DPM/FM Radoslaw Sikorski, on the theme “Poland’s Success Story: A Message for the Rising Countries.” The event was organised by the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the ISSI, in collaboration with the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM). The Lecture brought together diplomats, policymakers, academics, and representatives from think-tanks, civil society, and the media to discuss Poland’s remarkable journey of transformation and its relevance for developing and rising countries.

DPM/FM Sikorski also reflected on the broader geopolitical context, noting that the world stands at a crossroads amid increasing polarization and challenges to international law. He called for renewed commitment to a ‘rules-based international order’ grounded in sovereignty, dialogue, and multilateral cooperation. Touching upon Poland’s stance on global crises, he reaffirmed Poland’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the two-state solution, as well as its continued support and assistance to Ukraine in the face of “Russian aggression”.

Recounting his personal experiences from his early visits to Pakistan four decades ago, he spoke warmly of the long-standing friendship between the two countries and Pakistan’s pivotal role during the Afghan resistance against Soviet occupation. He acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices during that period, stating that Poland remembers the price Pakistan paid.

Earlier in the day, the ISSI concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PISM, a leading Central European think-tank based in Poland. The signing was held at the Foreign Office, where Director General of the ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood and Director PISM Dr. Jarosaw wiek-Karpowicz signed the document in the presence of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski.

In his remarks before the Distinguished Lecture, DG of the ISSI extended a warm welcome to Deputy Prime Minister Sikorski and commended Poland’s remarkable transformation since the end of the Cold War. He described Poland as one of Europe’s most successful transformation stories — a country that has combined economic discipline, institutional reform, and strategic foresight to emerge as a strong and resilient state. On the theme of the Lecture, he noted that Poland’s trajectory from transition to consolidation offers valuable lessons for developing and rising countries such as Pakistan.

