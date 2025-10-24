NA body describes Islamabad Club as ‘golden cage’

ISLAMABAD: In a blistering rebuke, a parliamentary committee on Thursday slammed the Islamabad Club for morphing into a bastion of privilege, exclusively reserved for political and bureaucratic power brokers, while the nation sinks deeper into inequality and social turmoil.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on the Cabinet Secretariat, chaired by Malik Ibrar Ahmad, denounced the club as a “golden cage” that increasingly shuts out the public while membership fees soar to prohibitive levels.

Ahmad contended that the club, once a social space for government officials, has morphed into an exclusive retreat for the powerful.

“The club has become a fortress of privilege,” Ahmad remarked, adding that its elite members now enjoy a sanctuary of luxury while the country’s pressing challenges remain unaddressed.

Committee members expressed concerns over the escalating cost of membership, which they argue has turned the club into an inaccessible haven for the political and bureaucratic elite.

“Once a venue for casual interaction, it now primarily serves as a playground for the wealthy and politically connected,” one member noted. The rising fees, the committee suggested, have created a barrier even for affluent government officials.

“The club is becoming the preserve of the ultra-wealthy,” another member said, highlighting how the soaring costs now keep out all but the most influential and well-connected.

The committee also pointed to the club’s lavish amenities – from gourmet dining to exclusive sports facilities – as symbols of the political class’s detachment from the struggles faced by ordinary man.

These luxurious offerings are now priced so high that only the elite can afford them, further reinforcing the club’s exclusivity.

“The Islamabad Club has come to embody the widening gap between the political class and the rest of the country,” said Chairman Ahmad, stressing that the club’s growing exclusivity only intensifies national inequalities.

However, the committee’s investigation has been clouded by potential conflicts of interest. Several members of the committee have longstanding associations with the club, leading to accusations that personal interests could influence the inquiry. Talking to Business Recorder on condition of anonymity, a member of the panel admitted that some on the committee might be seeking discounted memberships or preferential treatment.

Despite these concerns, Chairman Ahmad insisted the committee would push for greater transparency. “The public deserves to know how these institutions operate, especially when they serve the elite while excluding the wider population,” he added.

Nevertheless, some committee members remain skeptical about meaningful reform. “The Islamabad Club’s grip on Pakistan’s political culture is strong,” one said, “and it’s unclear whether any real change is possible when those investigating are themselves connected to the institution.”

As the country faces deepening economic and social challenges, the club’s increasing exclusivity has come to symbolize the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few.

“While the nation grapples with poverty and instability, the doors to this gilded retreat remain open only to those with money and influence,” said another member of the panel, who declined to be named.

