Delay in LG polls: ECP directs Punjab to frame delimitation rules within four weeks

ISLAMABAD: Faced with strong public criticism over its allegedly continued failure in holding the local government (LG) elections in Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appears to have passed the buck on the provincial government again, holding it responsible for the delay.

In addition, the ECP has claimed that the LG delimitation schedule would be issued forthwith after the expiry of a four-week deadline given to the provincial authorities to complete the delimitation drive, and that the LG elections would be held immediately after the completion of the delimitation process.

“The criticism of the Election Commission over delay in LG polls in Punjab exhibits ignorance about the Constitution of Pakistan and the law,” the ECP said in a statement on Thursday.

In accordance with Article 140-A of the Constitution, every provincial government is bound to have its own LG laws, and to frame rules accordingly, whereas the ECP is bound to hold elections in accordance with the applicable laws and rules under Section 219 of the Elections Act 2017, the statement said.

However, the electoral body apparently skipped to mention Article 218(3) of the Constitution, which provides that it shall be the ECP’s duty to organise and conduct the elections, and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that an election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The ECP said that it has “invited” the chief secretary and the LG secretary, Punjab, on Thursday to finalise the steps regarding LG elections in the province.

Less than two weeks after announcing the programme for the delimitation of constituencies for Punjab LG elections, the ECP, in a meeting earlier on Tuesday, withdrew this schedule following the passage of the new LG law by the Punjab Assembly.

The meeting was briefed that with the passage of the Local Government Act 2025 by the PA, the electoral body cannot continue with its delimitation drive for LG polls that was launched under the LG Act 2022.

After the passage of the new law, holding a delimitation drive under the old law would be a violation of Section 219 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017, briefed the ECP officials concerned in the meeting.

This law provides that the ECP shall conduct LG elections under the applicable LG law in a province, cantonment, or the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The meeting decided to withdraw the Punjab LG delimitation schedule and give the Punjab government four weeks to frame the delimitation rules under the new law.

