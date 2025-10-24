BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
Islamabad police officer ‘commits’ suicide

Fazal Sher Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: A Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akbar on Thursday reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun he has allegedly taken from his gunman.

Police sources said that the deceased SP taken gun from his gunman and shot himself on duty. He sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, SP Adeel Akbar succumbed to his wounds.

Following the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other senior officials arrived at the hospital. Police secured the area where the incident took place and are collecting evidence. Statements are being recorded from nearby security personnel and staff to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The news has shocked the Islamabad police, where SP Adeel Akbar was regarded as a senior and experienced officer.

Sources said that investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity and have seized the weapon used in the incident. Forensic experts are also examining ballistic evidence to confirm the sequence of events. Police officials have not confirmed whether any disciplinary or personal issues may have contributed to the incident.

They said that the investigation is also focusing on identifying who made the last call to the deceased SP and what was discussed. Mobile phone data is being acquired as part of the inquiry, they said, adding that voice recording of the last call, as well as all calls made on the day of the incident, will provide crucial information.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry while talking to media at PIMS said that the investigation of the incident is underway. We will share the final details after the investigation, he said.

The minister said that we have requisitioned SP Adeel from Balochistan. All related matters will be brought to light, he said.

The IGP said that this incident occurred at 4:30 pm on Constitution Avenue. He further said that nothing found in the Safe City footage regarding the incident. The incident happened inside the vehicle, he said, adding that the mobile phone is locked and will also undergo forensic examination, he said.

According to police spokesman SP I-9, Adeel Akbar was traveling from Constitution Avenue towards his office when he died due to bullet injury inside his own vehicle. Further investigations are ongoing, he said.

