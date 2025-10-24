Book authored by FTO: APCAA holds launch ceremony

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) organized a distinguished book launch ceremony for “Mohtasib Ki Diary,” authored by Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah (Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz), at the DGTR Auditorium, Custom House.

The gracefully conducted event was arranged by APCAA Chairman Arshad Khurshid, along with the nominated Honorary Coordinator for FTO, Qamar ul Islam, and the APCAA Executive Committee, drawing a significant gathering of senior government officials, trade representatives, and business community members.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Wajid Ali (Chief Collector), Asif Sakhi (Vice President, FPCCI), Khurram Ejaz (Former Vice President, FPCCI), and Waqas Anjum Sheikh (General Secretary, KCAA). Other distinguished guests included Muhammad Sadiq (Chief Collector, Exports), Mohsin Rafiq (DG Afghan Trade), Khosa (DG DGTR), Nayyer Shafi (Collector, SAPT), and Ms. Mona (Collector, West).

