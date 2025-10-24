BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
BOP 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 89.94 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 236.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
FFL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
GCIL 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
HUBC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 98.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
NBP 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.7%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
POWER 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 195.55 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.56%)
PREMA 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
PRL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
SNGP 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.79%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
TRG 72.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.91%)
BR100 17,304 Increased By 16.4 (0.09%)
BR30 55,426 Increased By 79.3 (0.14%)
KSE100 164,522 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 50,142 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.13%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-24

CM Maryam hails Rs120bn lending to people to build 100,000 homes

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed heartfelt gratitude over successfully achieving target, set by the Punjab government, to provide loans to build 100,000 houses under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme by the year end.

She congratulated all families who built homes under this initiative, and appreciated the project team for achieving a one-year target in just a short span of ten months.

Under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme, Rs 120 billion easy and interest-free loans have been disbursed to 100,835 low-income families. So far, 22,305 houses have been completed and occupied, while 64,190 houses are in their final stages of completion.

The CM said “this project has set a new milestone in the housing sector, and has fulfilled a long-cherished dream of providing a roof to the underprivileged.”

She noted, “We can never thank Almighty Allah enough for granting us the opportunity to turn this dream into reality.”

She added, “The vision of providing homes to the poor was first conceived by Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and by the grace of Allah Almighty we have been able to carry this noble mission forward.”

She highlighted that transparent disbursement of one lac loans in just 10 months stands as a model of good governance and efficiency by the Punjab government. She said while reaffirming her strong commitment, “Our resolve to achieve a target of building 500,000 houses in five years remains unwavering.” She added that for the first time, ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project has made the common citizens feel that the State cares for them like a mother for being protective, nurturing and compassionate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Maryam Nawaz Sharif Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program

Comments

200 characters

CM Maryam hails Rs120bn lending to people to build 100,000 homes

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories