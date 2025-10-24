CM Maryam hails Rs120bn lending to people to build 100,000 homes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed heartfelt gratitude over successfully achieving target, set by the Punjab government, to provide loans to build 100,000 houses under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme by the year end.

She congratulated all families who built homes under this initiative, and appreciated the project team for achieving a one-year target in just a short span of ten months.

Under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme, Rs 120 billion easy and interest-free loans have been disbursed to 100,835 low-income families. So far, 22,305 houses have been completed and occupied, while 64,190 houses are in their final stages of completion.

The CM said “this project has set a new milestone in the housing sector, and has fulfilled a long-cherished dream of providing a roof to the underprivileged.”

She noted, “We can never thank Almighty Allah enough for granting us the opportunity to turn this dream into reality.”

She added, “The vision of providing homes to the poor was first conceived by Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and by the grace of Allah Almighty we have been able to carry this noble mission forward.”

She highlighted that transparent disbursement of one lac loans in just 10 months stands as a model of good governance and efficiency by the Punjab government. She said while reaffirming her strong commitment, “Our resolve to achieve a target of building 500,000 houses in five years remains unwavering.” She added that for the first time, ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project has made the common citizens feel that the State cares for them like a mother for being protective, nurturing and compassionate.

