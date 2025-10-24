BML 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
BOP 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
DGKC 236.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 57.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
FFL 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
HUBC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
KEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.96%)
NBP 209.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PAEL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.93%)
PPL 196.40 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.99%)
PREMA 40.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PRL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PTC 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
SNGP 129.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TREET 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.53%)
TRG 72.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
BR100 17,304 Increased By 16.4 (0.09%)
BR30 55,426 Increased By 79.3 (0.14%)
KSE100 164,522 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 50,142 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.13%)
Nearly 700 people, including Pakistanis, flee to Thailand from Myanmar

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

BANGKOK: Nearly 700 foreigners have fled Myanmar and crossed into Thailand, the Thai army said on Thursday, following a military operation against the KK Park, a notorious cybercrime compound.

Thailand has detained 677 people, including 618 men and 59 women, after they crossed the border into Tak province, it said in a statement.

Myanmar’s military has taken control of KK Park and is inspecting the area, driving a large number of people into Thailand, the statement said.

The people are now undergoing legal procedures and screening, and Thai authorities have also made additional detention facilities available in case existing spaces become insufficient, the army said.

“All actions are in line with legal and humanitarian principles,” it said, adding that it was working closely with local security agencies to maintain order along the Thai-Myanmar border.

The group consists primarily of individuals from India and China, with smaller numbers from Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia and several other countries, the army said.

Myanmar’s KK Park is a notorious enclave known to international law enforcement and diplomats for its involvement in cyber scams.

KK Park’s sprawling compound and others nearby are run primarily by Chinese criminal gangs and guarded by local militia groups aligned to Myanmar’s military.

Border areas between Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have become hubs for online fraud since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the United Nations says billions of dollars have been earned from the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of people forced to work in scam compounds.

Thailand cybercrime Myanmar Myanmar’s military

