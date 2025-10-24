BML 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
BOP 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
CPHL 89.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.22%)
DGKC 237.89 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (0.77%)
FCCL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.97%)
FFL 19.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
HUBC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
KEL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.36%)
NBP 209.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.22%)
PAEL 55.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
POWER 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PPL 195.11 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.33%)
PREMA 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
PRL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PTC 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
SNGP 129.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
TELE 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TREET 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.13%)
TRG 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
WTL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,287 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 55,347 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 164,899 Increased By 308.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 50,230 Increased By 20.1 (0.04%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-24

Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually, ruling out Trump meeting

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, ruling out a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump and indicating New Delhi and Washington may not be close to sealing a trade deal.

The US and India have been negotiating for months to thrash out a trade deal, but talks have been complicated by the South Asian nation’s Russian oil imports, which prompted Washington to impose a punitive 25% tariff on Indian goods in August, raising total levies to 50%.

“Look forward to joining the ASEAN - India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi said on X on Thursday while referring to a conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar also said he had been informed Modi would attend the gathering virtually “due to the ongoing Deepavali celebrations in India at that time”, referring to the Hindu festival of lights celebrated this week.

The meeting of the leaders of the Southeast Asian grouping will take place in the Malaysian capital from October 26 to October 28. It will be attended by all 10 members of the bloc and key trading partners such as China, Japan and the US Malaysia’s foreign minister said last week that Trump would visit the country on October 26, fuelling speculation in India about a possible meeting with Modi, who was previously expected to attend the summit in person.

There has been no official confirmation on the trip from Washington.

Trump and Modi spoke on Tuesday, both leaders said, with Trump adding that their conversation focused largely on trade. Modi did not elaborate on the content of their conversation.

On Wednesday, India’s Mint media outlet reported the countries were close to a deal that would cut tariffs on Indian imports to 15% to 16%, though progress hinged on energy and agriculture.

Donald Trump Narendra Modi asean Russian oil imports Anwar Ibrahim ASEAN summit

Comments

200 characters

Modi to attend ASEAN summit virtually, ruling out Trump meeting

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories