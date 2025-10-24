There’s a need for strengthening IPRs

The urgency to strengthen Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in Pakistan cannot be overstated. In a world where trade restrictions and tariff pressures are intensifying, the most strategic response lies not in retaliation, but in reinforcing Intellectual Property enforcement — a step that signals Pakistan’s readiness to anchor its economy on principles of innovation, fairness, and global competitiveness.

The recent decision by various Multinational Companies (MNCs) to scale down their operations in Pakistan has reignited debate over the country’s investment climate. While some exits reflect global restructuring, analysts highlight deeper domestic challenges undermining investor confidence, particularly weak Intellectual Property enforcement. Industry experts note that while pharmaceutical companies face delays in price change approvals and several MNCs are realigning their global focus, many others are deterred by the inadequate protection of IP rights.

Counterfeiting, piracy, and inconsistent legal interpretations continue to discourage multinational corporations from committing long-term capital and technology transfer, forcing them into limited distributor-led models that generate fewer jobs and stifle innovation. This moment presents both a challenge and an opportunity to restore confidence in the rule of law, predictability, and fair competition in Pakistan’s markets.

The path forward demands that Intellectual Property be elevated to the forefront of national economic policy. Strengthening institutional transparency, ensuring consistency in enforcement, and providing specialized training for regulators, judiciary, and enforcement agencies are essential. Equally important is sustained collaboration between policymakers, businesses, and global partners to embed international best practices suited to Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape.

By reframing Intellectual Property not as a technical obligation but as a catalyst for innovation-led investment, Pakistan can reshape its global image. Stronger IP protection will assure investors that their intellectual capital is secure, encouraging them to invest not just in distribution, but in manufacturing, research, and technology transfer.

Every multinational exit must serve as a reminder, and a wake-up call; that reform is urgent. Strengthening IP enforcement is not a burden but an opportunity: a pathway to credibility, resilience, and a knowledge-driven economic revival for Pakistan.

Karimullah Adeni (Karachi)

