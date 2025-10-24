BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
BOP 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
CPHL 90.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.48%)
FCCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.52%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
GCIL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.09%)
HUBC 215.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.12%)
KEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.88%)
MLCF 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
NBP 208.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-3.33%)
PAEL 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.52%)
PIAHCLA 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.82%)
PIBTL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
PPL 195.49 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PREMA 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
PTC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
SNGP 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.88%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TRG 73.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -168 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,347 Decreased By -1045.9 (-1.85%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Markets Print 2025-10-24

China, HK stocks end higher, eyes on plenum readout

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks closed slightly up on Thursday, lifted by financial shares, as investors awaited a key policy readout after a Communist Party conclave in Beijing.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended 0.3 percent higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.7 percent.

The elite Central Committee of China’s ruling Communist Party is wrapping up its Fourth Plenum on Thursday. The four-day meeting, which began Monday, is expected to produce a communique outlining the government’s economic, political and social agenda, including development plans for the next five years.

Financial shares led gains onshore, up 0.8 percent, with Agriculture Bank of China hitting a record high.

Non-ferrous metal shares rebounded, up 1.2 percent.

Sentiment was also helped by news that Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will hold trade talks with the US in Malaysia from October 24 to 27, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, investors continued to take profits after a strong rally in artificial intelligence shares this year.

The CSI AI Index fell nearly 1 percent, while the All Share Semiconductor index was down 0.8 percent.

“Some investors are considering rotating positions from technology to new consumption names in H-share market...but there’s still plenty of concerns about the fundamentals,” analysts at UBS said.

While Pop Mart delivered a strong beat in third-quarter revenue, investors harbour concerns about whether the firm can deliver more blockbuster IP like Labubu, especially when the Labubu resale price is falling, they said. Pop Mart International Group Ltd was down nearly 10 percent.

Onshore software stocks rose 1.4 percent as the Trump administration is considering a plan to curb a dizzying array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines.

