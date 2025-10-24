BML 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
BOP 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
DCL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
DGKC 236.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 57.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.92%)
FFL 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
HUBC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
KEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.96%)
NBP 209.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PAEL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.93%)
PPL 196.40 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.99%)
PREMA 40.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PRL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PTC 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
SNGP 129.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TREET 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.53%)
TRG 72.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
BR100 17,304 Increased By 16.4 (0.09%)
BR30 55,426 Increased By 79.3 (0.14%)
KSE100 164,522 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 50,142 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.13%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-24

US natgas drops

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 2 percent on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected storage build last week that keeps the amount of gas in inventory well above normal for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.8 cents, or 2.3 percent, to USD3.372 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT). That price decline came despite forecasts for more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, a fall in output so far this month and near-record flows of gas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

The US Energy Inform-ation Administration said energy firms injected 87 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended October 17. That was bigger than the 81-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with an increase of 79 bcf during the same week last year and an average build of 77 bcf over the past five years.

US natural gas natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natgas drops

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories