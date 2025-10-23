BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
Technology

Nearly 700 people, including Pakistanis, flee to Thailand after Myanmar scam centre raid

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 09:37pm

BANGKOK: Nearly 700 foreigners, including Pakistanis, have fled Myanmar and crossed into Thailand, the Thai army said on Thursday, following a military operation against KK Park, a notorious cybercrime compound.

Thailand has detained 677 people, including 618 men and 59 women, after they crossed the border into Tak province, it said in a statement.

Myanmar’s military has taken control of KK Park and is inspecting the area, driving a large number of people into Thailand, the statement said.

Cybercrime surges 35% in Pakistan in 2025 amid govt’s push for cryptocurrency legalisation

The people are now undergoing legal procedures and screening, and Thai authorities have also made additional detention facilities available in case existing spaces become insufficient, the army said.

“All actions are in line with legal and humanitarian principles,” it said, adding that it was working closely with local security agencies to maintain order along the Thai-Myanmar border.

The group consists primarily of individuals from India and China, with smaller numbers from Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia and several other countries, the army said.

Myanmar’s KK Park is a notorious enclave known to international law enforcement and diplomats for its involvement in cyberscams.

Border areas between Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have become hubs for online fraud since the Covid-19 pandemic, and the United Nations says billions of dollars have been earned from the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of people forced to work in scam compounds.

