BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
BOP 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
CPHL 90.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.48%)
FCCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.52%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
GCIL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.09%)
HUBC 215.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.12%)
KEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.88%)
MLCF 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
NBP 208.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-3.33%)
PAEL 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.52%)
PIAHCLA 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.82%)
PIBTL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
PPL 195.49 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PREMA 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
PTC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
SNGP 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.88%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TRG 73.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -168 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,347 Decreased By -1045.9 (-1.85%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Markets

FTSE 100 ends at record high, boosted by oil and earnings

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 09:17pm

London’s FTSE 100 index closed at a record high on Thursday, lifted by oil stocks and positive results from blue-chip firms such as the London Stock Exchange Group and Rentokil.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index rose as much as 0.8% to a record high of 9,594.82 points during the session, before ending up 0.7%.

Oil majors Shell and BP gained 3.2% and 3.8% respectively, as crude prices, rose nearly 5% after the U.S. imposed sanctions on major Russian suppliers Rosneft and Lukoil over the Ukraine war.

On the earnings front, the London Stock Exchange Group jumped 6.7% after the exchange operator said it would sell 20% of its post-trade services business, announced a surprise 1 billion pound ($1.34 billion) buyback and reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Rentokil jumped 9.8% after the pest control firm reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly organic revenue.

A largely upbeat earnings season, a jump in commodity stocks and signs of cooling inflation that supported bets of a Bank of England interest rate cut have supported UK equity markets this week. The FTSE 100 is on track for its best weekly performance since mid-April.

The FTSE midcap index of domestically oriented stocks rose 0.6%, ending at a near four-year high.

An index of UK precious metal miners advanced 3.7%, tracking gold prices, as U.S. sanctions against Russia and possible new export controls on China stoked geopolitical concerns, buoying demand for safe-haven assets.

On the downside, Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels dipped 1.5% as slowing growth in U.S. markets overshadowed a rise in a key revenue metric.

Molten Ventures jumped 14.6% to the top of the FTSE 250 after the VC firm forecast 7.2% growth in its net asset value.

AJ Bell fell 2.4% to the bottom of FTSE 250 after the investment platform reported outflows of 1.5 billion pounds ($2.01 billion) at the end of September in its advised platform segment, resulting in lower sequential net inflows.

