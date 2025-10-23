BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
BOP 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
CPHL 90.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.48%)
FCCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.52%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
GCIL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.09%)
HUBC 215.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.12%)
KEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.88%)
MLCF 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
NBP 208.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-3.33%)
PAEL 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.52%)
PIAHCLA 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.82%)
PIBTL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
PPL 195.49 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PREMA 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
PTC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
SNGP 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.88%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TRG 73.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -168 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,347 Decreased By -1045.9 (-1.85%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX climbs as energy, materials sectors lead gains on rising commodity prices

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 07:54pm

Canada’s resource-heavy main stock index rallied on Thursday, led by gains in the energy and materials sectors, which tracked a rise in oil, gold and other metal prices.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.6% at 30,148.38 points.

The energy sector rose 2.5% after oil prices gained nearly 5% following U.S. government’s decision to impose sanctions on major Russian suppliers.

Materials was the second-best performing sector, rising 1.4%, after gold prices rose more than 1% due to safe-haven demand amid renewed geopolitical risks. Bullion had fallen for two consecutive sessions.

Silver and copper prices also advanced.

“That’s a big, big rally that helps the mining stocks after a couple of really tough days for that sector as we saw a pretty sizable correction in mining the other day,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The materials sector posted its worst single-day decline in more than five years on Tuesday.

On the economic front, Canada’s retail sales rebounded in August as consumers spent more on new cars, at supermarkets and for clothing, among other things.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday his government’s first budget will reduce economic and security reliance on the U.S. and cut wasteful spending.

The country remains heavily dependent on the U.S. market, with most exports flowing south of the border. Already vulnerable to American trade policies, Canadian exports not protected by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement have suffered significantly from existing tariffs.

In Toronto, the information and technology sector added 0.7%.

Real estate and utility sectors were down 0.6% and 0.2% respectively after Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 1.1 basis points to 3.081%, tracking moves in its U.S. counterpart.

TSX Canada’s main stock index

Comments

200 characters

TSX climbs as energy, materials sectors lead gains on rising commodity prices

PM Shehbaz unveils 3-year subsidised power package for industries, farmers

Nearly 700 people, including Pakistanis, flee to Thailand after Myanmar scam centre raid

Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act

Stocks extend losses as KSE-100 closes nearly 2,000 points down

SBP reserves inch up $14 million to $14.45bn

PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

Multan Sultans react after PCB suspends franchise for ‘contract breach’

Pakistan, Afghanistan border closures push up prices of essentials such as tomatoes

KP CM Afridi barred from meeting Imran Khan despite IHC order

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Read more stories