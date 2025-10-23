BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:38pm

The federal cabinet on Thursday approved a summary to declare Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a proscribed organization under the Anti-Terrorism Act, following a request from the Punjab government.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Interior presented the summary before the cabinet, which unanimously approved the decision.

The cabinet was briefed on TLP’s involvement in violent and terrorist activities across the country. Senior officials of the Punjab government also joined the meeting via video link to share details of the group’s activities.

Officials informed the meeting that the organization, formed in 2016, has repeatedly engaged in violent protests and incited unrest in various parts of the country.

The statement recalled that in 2021, the then government had also imposed a ban on TLP, which was later lifted after six months on the condition that the group would refrain from violent activities, a commitment the organization has since violated.

It was further noted that in the past, TLP’s violent demonstrations and rallies have resulted in the deaths of security personnel and innocent bystanders.

After reviewing the briefing and recommendations from the Punjab government, the cabinet concluded that the TLP is involved in acts of terrorism and violence, and therefore decided to declare it a proscribed outfit under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

TLP Anti Terrorism Act TLP chief Saad Rizvi Proscribed organization

