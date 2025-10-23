PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has rejected media reports claiming that cryptocurrency worth USD 850,000 was stolen from a passenger at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), terming the allegations “baseless and unfounded.”

In a clarification issued on Wednesday, the PAA said it immediately initiated an inquiry in coordination with the Airport Security Force (ASF) and police authorities after certain reports surfaced on television and social media.

Following a detailed review of CCTV footage and official records, the authority confirmed that no such incident took place at JIAP.

According to the PAA, the complainant, identified as Mr. Faizyab, had claimed in a court petition that four uniformed personnel took him to a room, seized his mobile phone, and accessed his passwords to steal cryptocurrency.

However, the investigation found no evidence supporting these claims. “The complainant did not report any such occurrence to ASF or PAA at the time,” the statement said, adding that CCTV footage jointly reviewed by ASF and PAA officials showed no sign of the alleged event.

The PAA further noted that the airline record showed the individual was a “no-show” for his scheduled flight to Peshawar, while the police report submitted to the court confirmed that no such incident occurred at the airport.

The authority cautioned that unverified stories could cause unnecessary concern among passengers and the public.

It urged media organizations and social media users to ensure proper fact-checking and rely only on authentic sources of information.