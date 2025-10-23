BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
BOP 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
CPHL 90.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.48%)
FCCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.52%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
GCIL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.09%)
HUBC 215.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.12%)
KEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.88%)
MLCF 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
NBP 208.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-3.33%)
PAEL 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.52%)
PIAHCLA 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.82%)
PIBTL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
PPL 195.49 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PREMA 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
PTC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
SNGP 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.88%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TRG 73.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -168 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,347 Decreased By -1045.9 (-1.85%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

BR Web Desk Published 23 Oct, 2025 05:28pm

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has rejected media reports claiming that cryptocurrency worth USD 850,000 was stolen from a passenger at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), terming the allegations “baseless and unfounded.”

In a clarification issued on Wednesday, the PAA said it immediately initiated an inquiry in coordination with the Airport Security Force (ASF) and police authorities after certain reports surfaced on television and social media.

Following a detailed review of CCTV footage and official records, the authority confirmed that no such incident took place at JIAP.

According to the PAA, the complainant, identified as Mr. Faizyab, had claimed in a court petition that four uniformed personnel took him to a room, seized his mobile phone, and accessed his passwords to steal cryptocurrency.

However, the investigation found no evidence supporting these claims. “The complainant did not report any such occurrence to ASF or PAA at the time,” the statement said, adding that CCTV footage jointly reviewed by ASF and PAA officials showed no sign of the alleged event.

The PAA further noted that the airline record showed the individual was a “no-show” for his scheduled flight to Peshawar, while the police report submitted to the court confirmed that no such incident occurred at the airport.

The authority cautioned that unverified stories could cause unnecessary concern among passengers and the public.

It urged media organizations and social media users to ensure proper fact-checking and rely only on authentic sources of information.

Airport Security Force Karachi airport PAA Jinnah Airport Crypto theft

Comments

200 characters

PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act

Stocks extend losses as KSE-100 closes nearly 2,000 points down

SBP reserves inch up $14 million to $14.45bn

Pakistan, Afghanistan border closures push up prices of essentials such as tomatoes

KP CM Afridi barred from meeting Imran Khan despite IHC order

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Met Office warns of ‘alarming rise’ in smog levels, spike in respiratory illnesses

KE’s Alvi terms NEPRA’s revised tariff ‘unprecedented’, warns of operational strain

Netherlands keen on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agri, IT sectors

Read more stories