BML 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.63%)
BOP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.42%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.43%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-1.63%)
FCCL 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.85%)
FFL 19.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.89%)
GCIL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.84%)
HUBC 215.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-1.43%)
KEL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.92%)
MLCF 98.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.63%)
NBP 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.27%)
PAEL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.87%)
PIAHCLA 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.83%)
PIBTL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
PPL 193.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.55%)
PREMA 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
PRL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.9%)
PTC 40.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.42%)
SNGP 129.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.19%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
TELE 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TREET 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.4%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.26%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,234 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.27%)
BR30 55,266 Decreased By -1127.6 (-2%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025
Markets

Robusta coffee hits five-week high, cocoa and sugar also up

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose on Thursday, climbing to a five-week peak, buoyed partly by the recent...
Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 04:22pm

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose on Thursday, climbing to a five-week peak, buoyed partly by the recent strength of arabica prices, while cocoa and sugar were also higher.

COFFEE

Robusta coffee gained 0.9% to $4,738 a metric ton by 1100 GMT, after setting a five-week high of $4,744.

Arabica coffee was up 0.75% at $4.24 per lb. The market set a five-week high of $4.27 on Wednesday.

Dealers noted arabica prices had derived support from a prolonged decline in exchange stocks.

ICE certified arabica stocks stood at 465,910 bags, as of October 22, down 2,500 bags from a day earlier. A month earlier they stood at 643,341 bags.

The Fengshen storm made landfall in top robusta producer Vietnam on Wednesday but did not directly hit the coffee-growing area and has now weakened to a depression.

“It is not the peak of the harvest yet, so rains at this point would not do much harm,” said a trader based in Vietnam’s coffee belt.

Vietnam’s coffee harvest should start to gather pace next month.

COCOA

London cocoa was up 0.1% at 4,576 pounds per ton, after setting a three-week high of 4,618 pounds.

Dealers said some industry buying following a prolonged fall in prices between mid-August and mid-October had helped the market recover some ground this week.

The market has also derived support from a slow start to the main crop season in top grower Ivory Coast and concerns about the poor quality of some of the cocoa.

New York cocoa rose 0.5% to $6,327 a ton.

Arabica coffee sets five-week high, cocoa also climbs

SUGAR

Raw sugar gained 1.2% to 15.28 cents per lb.

White sugar rose 0.7% to $437.70 a ton.

