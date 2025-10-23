Eli Lilly allows Cipla to sell weight loss drug under new brand in India

Eli Lilly signed an agreement with Cipla allowing the Indian drugmaker to sell its blockbuster weight-loss drug under a separate brand in the country, the companies said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Lilly will manufacture the drug and Cipla will market it under the brand name Yurpeak, the drugmakers said.

Yurpeak will be available as a once-weekly pre-filled injector pen, same as Lilly’s Mounjaro Kwikpen, allowing healthcare providers to personalise treatment plans to individual patient needs.

The medication will be available in six dose strengths - 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg and 15 mg and will be priced the same as Mounjaro.

Lilly began selling Mounjaro in India in late March for diabetes and obesity in 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials, before getting India drug regulator’s approval for the Kwikpen device in June. The drug’s sales more than doubled within months of its launch.

Tirzepatide belongs to a class of therapies known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that help control blood sugar and slow digestion, making people feel fuller for longer.