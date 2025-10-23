BML 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.9%)
BOP 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
CPHL 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.42%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.67%)
FFL 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.79%)
GCIL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.84%)
HUBC 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.24%)
KEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
KOSM 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.92%)
MLCF 98.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.32%)
NBP 207.37 Decreased By ▼ -7.81 (-3.63%)
PAEL 55.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.09%)
PIBTL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.65%)
PREMA 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.6%)
PTC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.23%)
SNGP 129.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.03%)
SSGC 40.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.81%)
TELE 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TREET 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.32%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.26%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,234 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.27%)
BR30 55,266 Decreased By -1127.6 (-2%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Eli Lilly allows Cipla to sell weight loss drug under new brand in India

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 04:08pm

Eli Lilly signed an agreement with Cipla allowing the Indian drugmaker to sell its blockbuster weight-loss drug under a separate brand in the country, the companies said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Lilly will manufacture the drug and Cipla will market it under the brand name Yurpeak, the drugmakers said.

Yurpeak will be available as a once-weekly pre-filled injector pen, same as Lilly’s Mounjaro Kwikpen, allowing healthcare providers to personalise treatment plans to individual patient needs.

The medication will be available in six dose strengths - 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg and 15 mg and will be priced the same as Mounjaro.

India’s Torrent Pharma to proceed with $1.6bn bond issue after regulatory nod, bankers say

Lilly began selling Mounjaro in India in late March for diabetes and obesity in 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials, before getting India drug regulator’s approval for the Kwikpen device in June. The drug’s sales more than doubled within months of its launch.

Tirzepatide belongs to a class of therapies known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that help control blood sugar and slow digestion, making people feel fuller for longer.

India drugmakers Eli Lilly Indian drugmaker Cipla

Comments

200 characters

Eli Lilly allows Cipla to sell weight loss drug under new brand in India

Stocks extend losses, KSE-100 settles down nearly 2,000 points

KE’s Alvi terms NEPRA’s revised tariff ‘unprecedented’, warns of operational strain

PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

KP CM Afridi barred from meeting Imran Khan despite IHC order

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Met Office warns of ‘alarming rise’ in smog levels, spike in respiratory illnesses

Netherlands keen on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agri, IT sectors

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

FBR suspends customs clearance at key Pak-Afghan border points after clashes

NAB recovers nearly $4bn during 3rd quarter of 2025

Read more stories