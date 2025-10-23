BML 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.77%)
BOP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.43%)
DCL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 236.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-1.63%)
FCCL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.86%)
FFL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
GCIL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.84%)
HUBC 215.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.24%)
KEL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.92%)
MLCF 97.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-3.15%)
NBP 206.24 Decreased By ▼ -8.94 (-4.15%)
PAEL 55.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.81%)
PIAHCLA 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.29%)
PIBTL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
PPL 193.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.45%)
PREMA 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PRL 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.04%)
PTC 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.47%)
SNGP 129.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.19%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
TELE 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TREET 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.35%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.26%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
BR100 17,234 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.27%)
BR30 55,266 Decreased By -1127.6 (-2%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025
Markets

Palm oil ends higher on Dalian’s soyoil

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 03:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Thursday, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses, supported by the strength from soyoil at Dalian market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained14 ringgit, or 0.31%, to 4,470 ringgit ($1,058.24) a metric ton at the close.

“When Dalian recovered from morning low, palm futures stopped dropping and started to rise on the back of soyoil,” a trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.7%, while its palm oil contract shed 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.34%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia’s biodiesel consumption from January to September stood at 10.57 million kilolitres, energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Wednesday. That’s up nearly 10% from 9.61 million kilolitres a year earlier.

Oil prices rose by more than 4% on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, after the U.S. imposed sanctions on major Russian suppliers Rosneft and Lukoil over the Ukraine war.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.02% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

