NAB recovers nearly $4bn during 3rd quarter of 2025

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs1,102.04 billion (~ USD 3.9 billion) during the third quarter of 2025 (July-September)— a 242% increase over the previous quarter.

According to a statement released on Thursday, this represents an increase of Rs645.74 billion from Rs456.3 billion recovered in the second quarter.

The bureau has recovered Rs1,649.36 billion (~ USD 5.83 billion) for the first three quarters of 2025.

“Out of this recovery, movable and immovable assets worth Rs1,637.15 billion have been disbursed and handed over to various federal and provincial ministries, departments, and financial institutions.

“Moreover, 17,194 affectees of different ‘cheating public-at-large’ cases have also been compensated through NAB’s recovery efforts,” read the statement.

The bureau noted that over the past two years, it has recovered a total of Rs6,956.8 billion — representing a 829% increase compared to Rs839.08 billion recovered since NAB’s inception.

Key recoveries and achievements in the third quarter of 2025:

• NAB Karachi successfully recovered 2 valuable plots of worth Rs2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) case, and the same have been handed over to KPT.

• NAB Sukkur successfully recovered an additional land (361 acres) worth Rs 2.5 billion belonging to the National Highway Authority.

• During the third quarter, additional forest land (1.39 million acres of mangrove land) worth Rs1,104.97 billion has been recovered by the Bureau, contributing to a total forest land recovery portfolio of Rs2,592.74 billion.

• NAB Balochistan recovered 414,036 acres of forest land worth Rs44.8 billion.

• NAB KPK recovered state land valued at Rs3.2 billion in a case of illegal allotments of state land. The same has been handed over to the Ministry of Industries, Government of Pakistan.

• NAB has attempted to further ease the agony of affected of cheating public at large cases, and the first-ever online payment/disbursement to 5008x affectees of the B4U case has been made.

NAB has taken cognisance under the Anti–Money Laundering (AML) regime in line with its mandate to curb corruption, financial crimes, and the illegal accumulation of wealth inland and abroad. Acting upon credible information and evidence, NAB has initiated a series of investigations targeting multiple high-profile individuals and entities allegedly involved in money laundering, siphoning of crime proceeds to foreign jurisdictions and other financial irregularities.

Preliminary assessments indicate that substantial recoveries are expected from these cases, which will contribute significantly to the national exchequer. NAB remains committed to pursuing all such cases vigorously and without discrimination, reaffirming its resolve to uphold accountability and strengthen the financial integrity of Pakistan, added the statement.