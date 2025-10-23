Kering shares rise 5% as company signals improvement at Gucci and other brands

PARIS: Shares in Gucci owner Kering rose 5% is early Paris stock market trade on Thursday after the company reported stronger-than-expected sales in the last quarter and signalled improvement across its brands.

The trading update showing a 5% overall sales decline was the first under the leadership of newly-appointed CEO Luca de Meo. Yet it also came as a reminder of the steep challenges Kering is facing to bring shoppers back to its boutiques.

Citi analysts highlighted a “noticeable lack of earnings downgrades for the first time in over three years” but cautioned: “We would not chase recent FOMO rally” before fully-year results and the company’s new strategic plan due in spring.