Business & Finance

Volvo Cars Q3 profit rises slightly despite pricing competition, tariffs

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 10:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported a small rise in third-quarter operating profit before items affecting comparability on Thursday but said pricing competition and effects of U.S. import tariffs continue to weigh.

The group, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, said operating profit before items affecting comparability, such as restructuring costs, was 5.9 billion Swedish crowns ($626.6 million)against a year-earlier 5.8 billion.

Net sales as well as retail sales fell 7%.

“Our performance continued to be under pressure due to a shrinking total premium market and tough competition, especially in the fully electric segment,” CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

Volvo Cars is one of the European carmakers worst-positioned against U.S tariffs as it exports most of its U.S.-bound cars from Europe. It has however recently taken steps to move production of some hybrids to America over the next few years.

The gross margin - a key metric for assessing the impact from trade tariffs - was 20.4% compared with a year-ago 20.5% and 17.7% in the second quarter.

